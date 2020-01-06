If You’re Broke This January McGettigan’s Has GOT YOU With UNREAL 2020 Deals

January is the Sunday of the months. You’re broke after Christmas, you’ve forgotten how to do your job and your wallet stands in the way of you making plans that are actually fun… Until now, friends! The good news January story comes in the form of your favourite Irish bar doing you a solid with deals for daysssss at McGettigan’s JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat and Abu Dhabi. Srsly, you can actually enjoy yourself for January without spending a fortune… BOOM! Introducing the McGettigan’s 2020 menu: 20 items for JUST AED20 until January 23

Splashing out on all of the good stuff is actually affordable And before you ask, this DOES include drinks! See, McGett’s has got you! The 2020 deal includes delish eats like Sticky Asian Chicken Wings, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Crispy Battered Sausages and Parmesan & Garlic Fries annnnnnnd house drinks, all for AED20 each. And you can nab this deal all day ‘erry day right up until January 23, from 12pm to 10pm, and I repeat: This is DAILY. Expect shenanigans

Roll on the big 2020 party January Blues, what blues? You live in Dubai, the weather is good and you’ve got tonnes to celebrate!

Make room in your calendar for the 2020 partayyyy on Friday, January 23. A day for huge drinks deals. Why? ‘Cus it will be the last day the special 2020 menu is available… and to celebrate, it’ll be on offer all the way through to midnight. We kid you not… AED20 for drinks till midnight Bow down to this information!