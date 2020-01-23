McGettigan’s Is Hosting An Epic Band Battle And There’s AED10k Up For Grabs!
DUBAI NEEDS MORE LIVE MUSIC!
If you agree with this statement, you’ve come to the right place. The city is crying out for more bars to host live music nights and not only is McGettigan’s DWTC doing just that, but it’s also giving the winning band of this 8-week on-stage battle a whopping AED10k!
Get involved! Sign your band up now.
McGettigan’s is hosting an 8-week Battle of the Bands comp and it kicks off in February
The hunt to find the best band in Dubai starts right now
What do you need? Just yourself, some strong vocals and a maximum of four band members.
That all? Yup, it’s completely free to enter! (Although you do need to be available on Monday evenings throughout February & March 2020.)
Don’t even think about it! Sign ups are open – Get involved now!
You’ll also need to prep a 20-minute set which includes an original song for the initial heat, but this is SO worth it ‘cus there’s MORE than prize money up for grabs.
Not only does the winning band get AED10k, but you also win an 8-week paid residency in McGettigan’s… Not bad!
One Direction formed at a talent comp yano
If you’re not the next One-D, you can always go support! McGettigan’s Battle of The Bands will be at McGettigan’s DWTC Monday nights from 8pm, kicking off on February 3.
The important bits:
Where? McGettigan’s DWTC
When? Starts February 3 and runs every Monday at 8pm for eight weeks