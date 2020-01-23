McGettigan’s Is Hosting An Epic Band Battle And There’s AED10k Up For Grabs!

If you agree with this statement, you’ve come to the right place. The city is crying out for more bars to host live music nights and not only is McGettigan’s DWTC doing just that, but it’s also giving the winning band of this 8-week on-stage battle a whopping AED10k!

The hunt to find the best band in Dubai starts right now

What do you need? Just yourself, some strong vocals and a maximum of four band members.

That all? Yup, it’s completely free to enter! (Although you do need to be available on Monday evenings throughout February & March 2020.)

Don’t even think about it! Sign ups are open – Get involved now!

You’ll also need to prep a 20-minute set which includes an original song for the initial heat, but this is SO worth it ‘cus there’s MORE than prize money up for grabs.

Not only does the winning band get AED10k, but you also win an 8-week paid residency in McGettigan’s… Not bad!