WOW: 70 Dubai Restaurants Have Deals From AED99 For 20 Days ONLY

It’s the MOST wonderful time of year folks.

The time when Dubai celebrates FOOD and where restaurants come together to give you the best excuse in the world to dine out for the entire month (read: GREAT discounts).

Le Cirque, Casa Mia, Rhodes W1, Bussola, Besh, Torno Subito… in total there are more than SEVENTY of your favourite restaurants across Marriott Bonvoy hotels including Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, Sheraton Beach Resort, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai and more, all prepping fantastic dining experiences for adventurous foodies.

The deal? Enjoy a 3-course set menu including one drink and you’ll also get one voucher for AED50 off on your next dining experience. IDEAL! Prices range between AED99 and AED250 per person, here are the deets:

Over 70 venues, with deals starting from just AED99 across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and it’s running until March 15

The deals start at AED99 for a three-course menu or buffet. This is a brilliant way to explore the Dubai foodie scene!