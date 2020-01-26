Music Lovers Should Not Miss Andrea Bocelli And More Performances At Saudi’s ‘Winter At Tantora’
Roll up, roll up! Another brilliant weekend of music awaits at Winter At Tantora.
A cultural festival, which is a highlight on the Saudi calendar, kicked off in December and has proved a major hit with locals and tourists alike.
And it’s not just for the performances which continue to astound week in, week out, that keep people coming back. But also for the historic trails and incredible excursions, set to the backdrop of a stunning landscape you simply won’t find the likes of anywhere else in the world
Read: Your ultimate guide to Winter at Tantora. (Will link guide when approved)
Over the next two weeks, two legendary performances await
Jamiroquai AND Andrea Bocelli are coming!
Jamiroquai is bringing electric energy to AlUla on Friday, January 24
Jamiroquai’s unique sound will bring a whole new meaning to the word ‘electric’ in Al Ula this weekend. The funk-rock band have decades of hits under its belt, fronted by the ever-soulful Jay Kay, this is one of those bands you just need to see LIVE once in your life. And no location stands out as more unique for this performance than AlUla!
When? January 24
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here
Andrea Bocelli will perform in Saudi!
This is the weekend you scrap all other plans for.
The world’s most beloved tenor is signed, sealed and committed for what will no doubt be a world-class performance.
The Italian opera singer, whose story of becoming blind at the age of 12 and since then found music as his passion will move you, is performing at Winter at Tantora on Friday, January 31.
‘The Angel’ who has sold over 90 million records in both classical and pop genres and is praised as having one of the singularly greatest singing voices of our time. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the magical musician, whose hits include, ‘Time to say goodbye,’ and ‘Because we believe’ in person!
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here
See here for your ultimate guide to Winter At Tantora
This is the best of Saudi. Learn about the trails, experiences, packages and accommodation options here.
The important bits:
Winter at Tantora takes place from Dec 19, 2019 to March 7, 2020.
AlUla is easily accessible by road and air. You can fly to either Riyadh or Jeddah, and a car ride is just 1.5 hours from both.
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here