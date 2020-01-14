OKAY WOW: Nakheel Mall Will Give Away 5 Luxury Cars During Dubai Shopping Festival
Nakheel Mall is the latest fantastic addition to the Dubai shopping and leisure scene and for Dubai Shopping Festival, it’s going BIG for YOU!
This is the first year Nakheel Mall will participate in Dubai Shopping Festival and it also happens to be the 25th anniversary of the world’s biggest shopping festival. Therefore, Nakheel Mall is NOT holding back with rewards and entertainment for shoppers!
Throughout DSF there will be AED250,000 worth of prizes DAILY, plus loads of live entertainment and.. wait for it…
One luxury car will be given away each week!
Shoppers will be rewarded with AED250,000 worth of prizes daily
A major milestone for DSF, Nakheel Mall is rewarding shoppers with life-changing prizes, including five brand new BMWs (what!) and AED250,000 worth of daily instant prizes.
Want to win? Simply shop to enter!
Spend AED250 or more at any store for the chance to win one of five brand new, luxury BMWs. One car will be given away each week.
Daily instant prizes and gift vouchers worth AED250,000 in total are also up for grabs for anyone who spends AED250 or more in any outlet, as part of Nakheel Mall’s Spin & Win DSF promotion.
Prizes and cars galore. Get involved ASAP!
There is loads of family fun to entertain you running until Saturday, February 1
The Flintstones, Transformers, Bugs Bunny and Little Tweety Riding Hood, gang’s all here!
Expect live stage shows from your favourite characters, plus a mix of music, dance and light shows from roaming performers, Trampoline Walls, Lighting Dreams and a performance from Unity Dance Troupe throughout DSF.
Take note of the timings below:
- The Flintstones live: 26 to 28 December at 4 pm, 6.30 pm and 8 pm
- Transformers live: 2 and 3 January at 4 pm, 6.30 pm and 8 pm
- 80 Years of Bugs Bunny: 9 to 11 January at 4 pm, 6.30 pm and 8 pm
- Little Tweety Riding Hood: 16 to 18 January at 4 pm, 6.30 pm and 8 pm
The important bits
DSF celebrations at Nakheel Mall will run until Saturday, February 1
Call 04 390 9999 or visit Nakheel Mall for more info