Ohhh! You Can Spin To WIN A Staycay At Three Luxe Palm Jumeirah Resorts

If you’re looking for an afternoon out featuring food, (who isn’t?) kids’ entertainment and the chance to win a luxe staycay…step right up! Nakheel Mall is giving you the chance to WIN a stay at one of three exclusive resorts on The Palm, and getting involved is super simple. Simply spend AED150 at any Nakheel Mall resto and you can spin to win… this sounds like serious fun! Three of The Palm’s stunning hotels are taking part: Fairmont The Palm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm and W Dubai The Palm. Here’s what you need to know…

Spin and win! Spend more than AED150 at ANY restaurant for a chance to win a luxury hotel stay on The Palm. You’ll get to spin for your dream prize and we can already see people jumping to be front of the line for this one. This deal is running until March 14, but it’s a sure-fire way to get you visiting Nakheel Mall on your next shopping trip… AMIRITE?!

Live entertainment and LOADS of great munch options make this a no-brainer Looking for some entertainment for the little ones? From now until March 21, there are interactive live stage shows featuring real-life characters from Tom and Jerry and Shaun the Sheep to Masha and the Bear. PLUS, there’s roaming entertainment, live bands and weekend pop-up stalls. FUN! Curious about the foodie choices? The variety at Nakheel Mall is like no other. Bateel, Pinkberry, Le Pain Quotidien, Starbucks, Freddy’s, Din Tai Fung, Vapiano, Nar, allllll outlets at Depachika and soooo much more. Literally something for everyone. Check out all the great dining spots at Nakheel Mall here.