Three Uber Glam And Star-Studded Ways To Ring In The New Decade In Abu Dhabi This NYE

Ringing in the New Year is no joke this time around! It’s the start to a whole new decade and you gotta MAKE SURE that you do this one right… no pressure. The capital is buzzing with exciting New Year’s Eve events planned for you, all around the city. From fancy gala dinners to chilled out lounge scenes and EXCITING concerts that put out the 24k magic in the air! No matter where you’re celebrating in Abu Dhabi, one thing is for sure, you’ll DEFFO be able to catch a tiny glimpse of the spectacular display of fireworks that are all set to take place at multiple locations throughout the Emirate.

3. Fireworks lighting up the Abu Dhabi night skies There is nothing more magical than watching a grand display of fireworks all huddled up with your near and dear ones when the clock strikes midnight. Catch the unforgettable firework extravaganza at the Yas Island, the beautiful shores of Saadiyat Island and dine with the view of the enchanting fireworks at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri.

2. Party it up at the star-studded music extravaganza with Nancy Ajram & Tamer Hosny live on NYE at Maryah Island All the NYE rage is at the capital this year! The hottest from the Arab world are all set to burn up the stage with legendary live performances followed by a spectacular firework display. Al Maryah Island’s promenade will be shining with the acts of the Star of Egypt and the Arab world, Tamer Hosny and the Lebanese regional superstar, Nancy Ajram that will be counting you down to midnight.

1. Go big with Bruno Mars this NYE The ICONIC American pop sensation that needs no introduction whatsoever will be right here in the UAE ringing in the new decade with us folk. Organised by Flash Entertainment, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral Asset Management, will ring in the New Year in style with an exciting two-day festival; Resolution! Jam to his all-time chartbusters, Just The Way You Are, Grenade, Uptown Funk and When I Was Your Man, as you live it up on the very last day of 2019! Omg, the feeels!