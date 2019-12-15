This Thai Street Brunch Is Turning Christmas On Its Head With 3 Fab Parties
If you’re spending Christmas in Dubai, you’re already going against the grain when it comes to a traditional Christmas, so why not go one step further…
‘Cus who needs a turkey, when you’ve got Thai street eats, (yummmmm) live tunes and the guarantee of a Christmas crackin’ good time!?
This Thai resto in JBR is turning the idea of Christmas on its head. With Christmas Day brunches and New Year’s Eve parties (that don’t cost an arm and a leg!), Mango Tree Thai Bistro has got you sorted for the holidays.
Bringing a taste of Thailand to JBR, this IS very much a brunch for foodies and if you’re partial to a pad thai (who isn’t?!) or you love nothing more than a sticky mango dessert, Mango Tree Thai Bistro will be right up your street.
Bringing a Bangkok Christmas to your doorstep
This is the best of Thailand and the best of Christmas!
If you’ve seen the sights, sounds and smells of Khao San Road, and want to experience it just one more time, you’ve got two parties to choose from. With an amazing selection of Thai street food eats from live cooking stations, Mango Tree Thai Bistro is putting on a fab festive knees-up.
Book it in: You’ve got just two dates to make the most of these festive Thai brunches!
What?
A Bangkok Christmas brunch, December 20 from 1pm to 4pm
Suk-San Wan Christmas brunch, December 25 from 1pm to 4pm
How much AED149 (soft drinks) AED299 (house drinks)
Yes, friends…it’s time. It’s nearly New Year and Mango Tree Thai Bistro is throwing a Thai-Licious New Year’s Eve bash!
This sounds like an absolute blast! Kicking off at 7pm and bringing you all the way into the New Year, you’re invited to a partayyy at Mango Tree Thai Bistro, where they’ll be a live DJ all night, a mix of Bangkok street food, and the guarantee of a good time.
How much? AED349 (soft drinks) AED499 (house drinks) AED175 (kids, 6-12 years old).
Bar bites only and house drinks (bar seating only) for AED199 – and yup, this is the deal of the day!
When? December 31, from 7pm till 12am