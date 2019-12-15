This Thai Street Brunch Is Turning Christmas On Its Head With 3 Fab Parties

If you’re spending Christmas in Dubai, you’re already going against the grain when it comes to a traditional Christmas, so why not go one step further…

‘Cus who needs a turkey, when you’ve got Thai street eats, (yummmmm) live tunes and the guarantee of a Christmas crackin’ good time!?

This Thai resto in JBR is turning the idea of Christmas on its head. With Christmas Day brunches and New Year’s Eve parties (that don’t cost an arm and a leg!), Mango Tree Thai Bistro has got you sorted for the holidays.

Bringing a taste of Thailand to JBR, this IS very much a brunch for foodies and if you’re partial to a pad thai (who isn’t?!) or you love nothing more than a sticky mango dessert, Mango Tree Thai Bistro will be right up your street.