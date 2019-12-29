Gahhhh! Ne-Yo Is Gonna Perform At White Dubai For The Epic New Year’s Eve Bash

Finding the right NYE party in Dubai is like trying to find The One, you’ll wait and you’ll wait and you’ll wait until FINALLY, bae appears, and it all comes together for you.

Well, this is exactly how you’ll feel as soon as you hear about Ne-Yo’s bangin’ NYE bash at White Beach.

Seriouslyyyy…

This is the hottest new beach club in town, and you’ll ring in the new year to the sounds of Ne-Yo who’ll count you down to the spectacular fireworks display, on a starlit beach. Can you even?!

White Beach take a bow, this is the party we’ve been waiting for