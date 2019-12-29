Gahhhh! Ne-Yo Is Gonna Perform At White Dubai For The Epic New Year’s Eve Bash
Finding the right NYE party in Dubai is like trying to find The One, you’ll wait and you’ll wait and you’ll wait until FINALLY, bae appears, and it all comes together for you.
Well, this is exactly how you’ll feel as soon as you hear about Ne-Yo’s bangin’ NYE bash at White Beach.
Seriouslyyyy…
This is the hottest new beach club in town, and you’ll ring in the new year to the sounds of Ne-Yo who’ll count you down to the spectacular fireworks display, on a starlit beach. Can you even?!
White Beach take a bow, this is the party we’ve been waiting for
The best spot in town for an epic firework show
White Beach needed no help pulling in the crowds when it opened in November thanks to its sister club White consistently pulling off the best club nights in town, and, of course, the fact that this new beach club looks unreal!
And this New Year’s Eve will be no different. Get there early and prepare yourself for what’s guaranteed to be an absolutely whopper night!
It gets better: Ne-Yo has released a Christmas album for the first time
The Grammy award-winning artist recently released his first-ever holiday album, and that man, those tunes and the famous Dubai skyline pretty much sums up a perfect night out.
If you’re ‘so sick’ of 2019, and just wanna get ‘closer’ to 2020… THIS is the night you’re looking for.
Yassssssssss!
The important bits
Doors open 9pm
How much?
AED450 for ladies
AED550 for gents
AED10,000 tables
Tickets available here. Get ’em now!
For table bookings and more information, call +971552004321 or email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com.