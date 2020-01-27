OMG! Buy A Burger Meal In Dubai And You Could Win GOLD Bars

Ermagadddddd! Hardee’s fans, if you’ve been channelling good vibes for 2020, they are being realised right this very second! Your favourite burger joint is giving you a solid gold and giving you the ultimate burger temptation. And how, you ask? Well, you can actually win GOLD for every large combo meal you buy at Hardee’s… Is this real life?! Introducing: GO LARGE WIN GOLD It’s that simple: For every large meal you buy, you receive a coupon (it’s like a scratch card!) worth 10 points.

Tuck into a large meal at Hardee’s for your chance to win GOLD coins and GOLD bars And getting involved is as simple as ordering a big juicy meal from Hardee’s! For your chance to win one of either 60 gold coins or 6 gold bars you need to redeem the codes on the coupons here. The more points you have, the higher your chances to win. Note: To enter the draw you must at least have 20 points The bits you really wanna know:

You could win one of 6 Gold Bars (24k – 50 gm each) or one of 60 Gold Coins (22k – 6gm each)

