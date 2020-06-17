OSN Now Has Streaming Access To Disney + Originals And You Can WIN A One-Year Subscription!
“Even miracles take a little time”…
And the miracle is here!
The latest Disney + Originals content is available in the UAE thanks to a partnership with OSN… yahoooo! This means OSN customers have exclusive access to all Disney + Original movies and series… and we’re talking E-VE-RY-THING.
Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic all fall under the magical Disney umbrella and to celebrate, there are five one-year subscriptions to OSN streaming up for grabs so you can watch your favourite Disney + Originals content anytime and anywhere across the Middle East. Dreamy!
And the comp entry is EASY. PEASY! (If you know your Disney quotes, that is.)
Answer one simple question to be in for a chance to WIN a year-long subscription of Disney + Originals from OSN
All of your fave Disney content is now available across both OSN’s platforms on either the OSN box and the relaunched streaming service
And because it’s available online, your entire family can literally access it anywhere, on TV, mobile, laptops, tablets, game consoles, and streaming boxes – handy!
Featuring documentaries, game shows, talk shows and specials including ‘The Mandalorian’, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series, ‘Lady and the Tramp’, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, ‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ and ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ – as well as your favourite Disney classic and reimagined movies such as ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’. PLUS, the spellbinding Artemis Fowl is now available to watch for the very first time from the comfort of your home! And it’s not just movies – OSN is also home to some of the most binge-worthy series EVER – including ABC Studios’ Grey’s Anatomy! Weekend. schedule. SORTED.
The important bits
Disney+ Originals are available to OSN subscribers. OSN streaming starts from AED 35 per month
Competition: T&C’s apply