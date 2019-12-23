An All You Can Eat Brunch At This Eccentric Thai Resto Will Add The Perfect Twist To Your Xmas This Year

Located at Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah and overlooking Jumeirah Al Qasr’s beautiful canal-side is the delightful award-winning Thai restaurant, Pai Thai. Offering a bold and brilliant menu, Pai Thai serves an authentic Thai cuisine that will literally put all other Thai resto’s in the city to shame. Take in beautiful views across Madinat’s serene waterways and relaxed ambience as you indulge in the resto’s all you can eat Christmas Day brunch on December 25.

Their exciting menu is one that you’ll want to try time and time again The menu consists of signature dishes such as, gaeng khiew wan gai (green chicken curry) and kao niew ma maug (sweet sticky rice, ripe mango and coconut syrup). Top-notch flavoured packed food, complimented with entertainment by their resident traditional dancer, Wanthakan will add all the jolly in your jolly good Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pai Thai Restaurant (@paithaidubai) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:31am PST

The all-you-can-eat bold and authentic Thai Christmas Day brunch at Jumeirah Al Qasr’s canal-side eatery goes on from 12.30pm-3.30pm Also, Christmas ain’t Christmas without the tradish roast turkey, that’s why Pai Thai have a live roast turkey station serving you nothing but the best, also enjoy their exciting dessert buffet and Thai starters and soups. Price deets: AED145 for children (4-12 years)

AED295 for adults Beverage packages start from: AED350 for soft drinks

AED495 for house beverages

AED650 for premium house beverages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pai Thai Restaurant (@paithaidubai) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

Pai Thai greets its customers with a magical arrival experience that will literally fry your insta-fam with envy So make sure to capture every moment of it as you enter the picturesque resto. Celebrating Christmas day with Pai Thai will deffo go down your memory lane as the most unconventional yet exciting Xmas brunchin’ experiences of your Dubai life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pai Thai Restaurant (@paithaidubai) on Dec 17, 2019 at 9:07am PST