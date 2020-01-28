Hollywood Noir Lovers! A Very ‘Dramatic’ Dubai Brunch Is Making Its Way Into Our Hearts

Friday brunches in Dubai are a staple. Fridays are usually booked out for a few hours with great food, a place to chat and dance with friends or colleagues, family members, whomever and, for the most part, an unlimited afternoon of drinks…

But what if you take all that + the scintillating appeal of a cinematic brunch?

Paramount Hotel Dubai invites noir film lovers, moviegoers and anyone who appreciates the cinematic world to try the ‘Cine-manic Brunch’ at Pacific Groove. It is the first of its kind in Dubai, and it is more than the usual brunch.