Hollywood Noir Lovers! A Very ‘Dramatic’ Dubai Brunch Is Making Its Way Into Our Hearts
Friday brunches in Dubai are a staple. Fridays are usually booked out for a few hours with great food, a place to chat and dance with friends or colleagues, family members, whomever and, for the most part, an unlimited afternoon of drinks…
But what if you take all that + the scintillating appeal of a cinematic brunch?
Paramount Hotel Dubai invites noir film lovers, moviegoers and anyone who appreciates the cinematic world to try the ‘Cine-manic Brunch’ at Pacific Groove. It is the first of its kind in Dubai, and it is more than the usual brunch.
Brunch with extra pazzaz, Californian cuisine, good drama, toe-tapping fun AND an extra hour post-brunch for a happy hour!
I mean, it really can’t get any better than that?
Go behind-the-scenes of ALL your fave movies at this Friday brunch
Drama, glitz, glam and an exclusive brunch with a theme that’s never been done before?
I’ll take one, please!
Switch things up next Friday, boo
The important bits:
Forget your usual FRIDAY brunch, because the Cinematic brunch party is unforgettable.
When? Fridays, 1-4pm
Price? Bubbly and house bevvies for AED395 or soft beverages for AED275
Call 04 246 6666 for reservations!