Gals Are Gonna Go Crazy Over These ‘Fetch’ Ladies Night Deals At The The Paramount Hotel Dubai
There’s no night quite like a ladies night in Dubai, and no point even denying it. Old Hollywood glam and nouveau Dubai feels has come in the form of a luxe hotel- AND with a bangin’ Tuesday offer for ladies in town that is TOO good to miss.
Paramount Hotel Dubai, is hosting a fab ladies night every Tuesday and Wednesday at each of their chic locations; the Malibu pool deck, Speakeasy Bar & Lounge and at Pacific Groove – where ladies will be handed three drinks, on the house, in each venue on the respective days. Scroll down for more deets.
YAAAS ladies… we have earned this!!
Tuesdays at Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge just got a whole lot more snazzy
Ladies night every Tuesday from 8-11 pm with 3 complimentary drinks for the ladies!
Groove it up some more on Tuesdays at Pacific Groove, Restaurant & Lounge
Groovy Tuesday just got a whole new meaning from 8 pm-11 pm, where ladies get 3 complimentary drinks each every Tuesday!
On Wednesdays, we wear pink! Now chillax on Wednesday nights too at the Malibu Deck, Pool Bar & Lounge
From 12pm till 8pm ladies can enjoy free pool access and buy-one-get-one free (amaze!) and from 8pm-11pm, ladies get 3 complimentary drinks!
Plus, the theme of the night is ‘Mean Girls Night’ so for all the Regina Georges’ out there, unleash your inner… ‘diva’
Although it is ‘Mean Girls’ themed, you may still, sit with us
There is no need for specific clique-choosing with this ladies night, just grab your heels, mates and have a darling time.
What a way to kickstart the rest of the week too!
*Wink, wink*
Note THIS down: Three FREE drinks in all the three venues at the Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay Dubai
And you’re waiting for….? Ring up the gang and make plans for your Tuesday ladies night nowwww sweetie
*Insert Mean Girls reference* Coz this ain’t a regular hotel, issa a cool hotel!
All the info you need…
Where? Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay Dubai
When? Tuesdays from 8 pm- 11pm
Call 04 246 6641 for further inquiries or reservations.