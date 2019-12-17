Hold The Phone! Perry & Blackwelder’s Has Just dropped An UNREAL New Year’s Eve Deal

Perry & Blackwelder’s has just dropped an UNREAL New Year’s Eve package, which comes with unlimited eats, indoor or outdoor seating, (and if you’ve already visited the Souk Madinat resto, with Burj Al Arab and Madinat waterway views, you’ll understand why this is amazing), drinks till 2am (BOOM!) and live DJ all night. Here’s the link to book , but be warned: Tables at this lively bar will NOT last long.

Looking for a big party, with great eats, without breaking the bank? Well here’s the proof they do exist in Dubai!

Live DJ, views of Madinat Jumeirah and simply GREAT comfort food – thank us later!

The party kicks off at 8pm and does not stop until 2am, compared to so many NYE packages, which end much earlier than this. This one is a guaranteed party spot until the wee hours!

This is Dubai’s original smokehouse and for NYE they’re rustling up a fantastic spread of 12 unlimited plates of glorious all-American cooking.

And allll your favourites are on the menu, including the famous chilli pot, loaded potato skins, brisket, nachos, sliders, New Orleans jambalaya, creamy garden pizza and plenty more.

And for dessert? It just gets better. Think plates featuring mini apple pies, their

signature cheesecake, mint chocolate brownies, tropical fruit tarts and caramel profiteroles.

Mmmmmmmmmm.