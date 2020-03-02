FACT: From This Moment On Your Click Game Will Never Be The Same Again

Living in Dubai means thriving in the vast amount of aesthetically pleasing places, backdrops, subjects and life for those who love capturing every moment. And let’s face it, you no longer need to carry around a DSLR or carry extra lighting to achieve the perfect shot. In today’s world, our mobile devices have come so far, as to become the ultimate gadget for photography. Up your ‘gram game, build your TikTok account, (if you’re on that bandwagon!) and impress your squad with the ultimate accessory – the all-new Galaxy S20 series. There’s so much hype for the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

You don’t need to be a pro to snap slick pics! The camera function is super convenient. Features like Single Take give you zillions of options to make your snaps a masterpiece. Or 8K snap lets you pick the best moment of your video in high-res quality without compromising! EPIC! …and the three phones from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series have done just that. WIN at social media Bin your pro-equipment right now! ‘Cus with High Resolution, Space Zoom (aka, only the most key factors to a good camera!) and revolutionary 8K Video Snap, everything you need fits in the palm of your hand.

Your night photos are going to be OUT OF THIS WORLD But that’s what the handy dandy ‘Bright Night’ feature on the Galaxy S20 series has graced us with. The pro-grade camera system that can not only take MULTIPLE photos in one go but the tech merges all those shots into one, perfect image that has less blur and noise. Howbowwwdah?! And thanks to a triple size sensor, the piccies will be crystal clear.

Storage space, speed, and super steady shots… gang’s all here The Galaxy S20 series can leverage 5G networks… your speed will be like no other. Plus, more shaky vids! Vloggers, YouTubers, or anyone who uses a camera is about to benefit from these features. The social media guru. The new media guy or just someone looking to share parts of their lives, beautifully, online. Apart from its MANY features, Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is also revered for having MAXIMUM storage capacity, with up to 1.5 terabytes on the phone (double gasp!)- that’s nearly as much as 500 feature films on your phone. Another bonus? Charge it fully and you’ll have it switched on for more than a day, thanks to the super-fast charging feature. Dream!