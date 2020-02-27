Praise Where It’s Due: Sustainable Shopping Is About To Get Much Easier Thanks To This Local Store

د . إAEDSRر . س

Be the change that you want to see in the world by changing your shopping habits as a consumer and go green!

Kibsons new initiative (#KibsonsCares) gives you the chance to make a MAJOR impact on the environment without going out of your comfort zone whatsoever. The #KibsonsCares initiative reinforces the values of being kind to BOTH your health and the planet!

Kibsons Cares gives the peeps of the UAE a choice to shop on an eco-conscious and mindful e-commerce platform. A brand that famously goes above and beyond to bring you budget-friendly products that are safe, healthy and non-toxic for you and your family has done it again, with three more products to add to their list.

Praise where praise is due: Kibsons is getting sustainability right

They go out of their way to ENSURE the products you buy are eco-friendly. Giving every shopper peace of mind and taking hardship out of basic choices.

There’s even a team to carefully curate products before they hit the shelves, ensuring they fit in with the ethical approach the brand takes.

As well as being on a mission to invest in future technologies, there are also three new eco-friendly and organic categories that are safe, healthy and non-toxic for you and your family home. Scroll for deets!

Kibsons choices help YOU make a difference in the environment

Because every choice a consumer makes DIRECTLY affects the environment, Kibsons is expanding its vast eco-conscious efforts to make your life that little bit easier.

Keep an eye out for Kibsons Cares’ Pure Born, successfully curated plant-based and eco-friendly baby nappies and wet wipes that are safe for your little one and also safe for the environment. Made with bamboo fibres, Pure Born’s nappies and wipes are super-duper soft, providing your baby with the well-deserved comfort.

We are so thrilled to welcome plant-based, eco-friendly nappies and wet wipes for your baby's everyday needs. Made from bamboo pulp and sustainably sourced materials with a super thoughtful formula, @purebornme nappies are super absorbent and moisturising to make your children's sensitive skin soft. Your little ones and their environment can both feel safe in our organic, vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural nappies. Get these eco-friendly nappies delivered to your doorstep, visit our website or the app now. #diapers #nappies #babydiapers #organic #vegan #natural #bamboo #pulp #baby #babyproducts #babycare #babyproduct #babyhampers #babygift #babygram #babyshop #babyshopping #kibsons #kibsonsproducts #kibsonsdelivery #kibsonsdelivery #onlinegroceryshopping #grocerydelivery #groceryshopping #onlinedelivery #dubai #uae

Kibsons also stocks sustainable home care and pet care products

Eco-friendly and non-toxic. EXACTLY what eco-conscious shoppers have been looking for.

The new Kibsons’ Delphis Eco, a 100% British made, plant-based eco-innovation that uses biodegradable ingredients and is free of VOCs and other harmful nasties to clean your home without negatively impacting the environment or your fam’s health.

Made from 100% recycled plastic, Delphic Eco helps in MAJORLY reducing the CO2 emissions – one of the main contributing factors behind climate change.

Kibsons also has a new pet food partner. Webbox is a natural range of vet-approved food and treats for your furry friends. Easy on ’em pockets are these new all-natural pet foods in the region, made with 100% real and natural ingredients, keeping your cats and doggos healthy and happy as ever.

The important bits

Learn more on Kibsons.com or call +971 800 5427667.

