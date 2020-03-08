Dubai’s First Smart City Just Got Two Seriously Funky New Bars

Well helllooooo there! You know that excited feeling you get when your ‘hood, or somewhere nearby gets an update, and you know it’s gonna be a new place to hangout? Well, THAT’s exactly the level of excitement you should be feeling for the news that Radisson RED Dubai is coming to Silicon Oasis. This is the first Radisson RED to open in the Middle East, so in case you never got the memo, these hotels are very-veryyyy cool. With a focus on art, culture and fashion, the detail and the design will grab your attention the second you walk in the door. Radisson RED Dubai has opened at Silicon Oasis and it’s got two great bars you need to hear about

There’s a fab rooftop pool and alternative bar just waiting for you to get to know Looking for a new terrace? RED Roof has got you, with cosy poolside seats, a mix of healthy and you-shouldn’t-but-you-definitely-will indulgent treats, coupled with AMAZE views and a live DJ. What’s it missing? Erm. NOTHING! For something a little alternative, check out OUIBar + Terrace. It’s got casual and cosy vibes, street food eats, (these are DELISH btw) from a wide mix of flavours and cuisines. With indoor and outdoor terrace seating and live music and entertainment, it’s pretty much got you sorted for your next night out. Make your plans now, thank us later. MOOD!

Situated in Dubai’s first smart city, this is more than a hotel, it’s the latest hangout Every space has a personality of its own, whether you’re staying in the rooms, suites, apartments, or simply checking out the rooftop bar, business meeting rooms, pool or fitness centre… you’ll want to ‘gram every second of your visit! Paving the way for a new type of hotel, this is the type of spot you’ll throw parties at, make plans around, meet friends at and basically never wanna leave. IF ONLY.