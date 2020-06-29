Arab parents are one-of-a-kind. No matter where you are in the world, Arab parents change for NO ONE and over-protective and extreme parenting has a wholeeeee other definition. And nothing brought this home quite like Ramy, the US drama that’s currently killing it with both Arab and Western audiences. The story follows Ramy, a first-generation Muslim Egyptian-American living in New Jersey who struggles living in a community he feels is divided by people with strong religious beliefs and those who are less governed by a moral code. After a hugely successful (and Golden Globe-winning!) season 1, season 2 is finallllly here. Its regional release is exclusively on OSN, (at the very same time as the US!) and I urge you to mark out some time to watch it. In true Ramy style: 6 Things Only Arabs Raised By Conservative Parents Will Understand Main image: Image from Ramy Season 2 available on OSN Streaming

6. Moral debates: You’ll constantly battle with yourself over what’s right and what’s wrong

5. You know asking a girl out actually means getting her dad involved in the dating process too

4. Dating doesn’t exist. People in the Arab world go from zero-to-engaged realllll quick

3. When you want to get married, you need to get EVERYONE’s opinion; your family, your distant family, the local barber… the list goes on

2. Arab parents will never consider a start-up or anything that’s not a profession as a ‘real job’

1. You rip your hair out because you know girls get curfews, but boys NEVER do

