This Salon’s Hair And Nail Game Will Sort Out Your Valentine’s Day Plan Pronto!

Ladies know that once a salon sesh has been in place, it automatically changes your mood like no other. The ultimate confidence, relaxation and rejuvenation booster is found in the comfort of a good salon.

Refinery Beauty Lounge: A high-end ladies spa and beauty care facility, Refinery Beauty Lounge, has done its all to pamper the hard-working women in the city; all thanks to their fabulous set of branches; and services for all types of occasions like weddings, parties whether that’s alone or with a huge group.

And since Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, this salon’s got a swanky set of skills that’ll make you feel FAB for your special night.

Refinery Beauty Lounge should be your top choice

For glam nails- mani, pedi, acrylic, gelish AND more

 

For fluttering, fabulous lashes- Refinery are experts in lash lifting and extensions

Hair fixes? Blow drys, curling and mooore

Up your nail art game with a design of your choice

Checkered, your logo, stripes or polka dots- the nail art game at Refinery Beauty Lounge is an experience in itself.

For FAB brows, Refinery can hook you up with the shape of your choice

Treat YO self

To book yourself a glam sesh, call any of these digits

You can call or WhatsApp to ask about any of the services above, FYI.

Branches-

Waitrose – Al Thanya – 04 33 88 000

Silicon Oasis – 7 Towers – 04 345 9090

The Villa – Centro – 04 243 40 40

Check out some of their services on the ‘gram here.

