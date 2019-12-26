Ring In The New Year At A Brand New DIFC Bar With This UNREAL NYE Package

Sports junkies and big-time foodies, we kid you not when we say that the 3RD Floor Sports Bar & Club located in DIFC is the ANSWER to all your NYE problems. If you’re tired of the age-old partying or clubbing NYE tradition and just wanna chillax with some drool-worthy food, watching your fave teams smashing it, then look no further.

Welcome the new decade on December 31, on the 3RD floor for a night you won’t forget With all the fun and games in store for you at this new luxe sports bar, you’ll be thanking us for blessing you with this hell of a gem tucked away at The Capital Club Dubai, DIFC. Witness all the fun under one roof, from a live DJ and entertainment to free-flowing house bevvies and unlimited food from the bar’s award-winning team, all for just AED450!⁠ What is an NYE celebration without some A-grade fireworks going off when the clock strikes 12?! Head to the Club’s terrace on the 5th floor at midnight to catch the stunning views of the Burj Khalifa’s WORLD CLASS firework show, that’ll just be the icing to your NYE experience! All the way through until 3 am on Jan 1, 2020.

Find all the pub grub that you’ve been drooling over on Insta, right here at this new sports bar at the Capital Club Dubai Serving up pub-style gourmet burgers and sliders, with flavour dripping from EVERY layer along with classics dishes such as fish and chips, Angus rib-eye, butter chicken and nachos, The 3RD Floor is the hub for foodies this NYE!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3rd Floor (Sports Bar & Club) (@3rdfloordifc) on Dec 3, 2019 at 7:50am PST

Head down to The Third Floor with the gang-gang for an NYE energy will leave you at a loss for words Also, did we forget to mention that bevvies are included in the all-inclusive AED450 package? Oh, guess not but just another reminder right there.