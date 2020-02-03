Roll Up! Your Favourite JLT Spot Has 5 GREAT February Deals You Need To Know About

If you live in JLT, or you’ve got friends who live in JLT, or you work in JLT, or you’ve got friends who work in JLT (you’ll know where I’m going with this)… You’ll know allllll about UBK – urban bar & kitchen. The Urban Bar & Kitchen that’s always got you with great food, brilliant value, live music (every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday!) and your go-to for live sports… But what you may NOT know, is that for the month of February, UBK has got LOTS more on offer… like quiz nights, mussels nights, CHEESE fondue nights and an anti-Valentine’s brunch day offer to beat the band. This is what you need to know about February in UBK

5. Monday night is quiz night and there might be AED500 with your name on it Quiz nights are NOTHING without a quizmaster to keep you on your toes and QuizMaster Arzoo Malhotra is coming in to do just that. For two hours every Monday, you’re invited to lay down your knowledge to be in with a chance to win AED500. Not bad for a Monday night, eh?! There are three prizes total, so rally your besties, brush up on your general knowledge and trivia and get involved!

4. Every hour is happy hour with drinks from AED32 The 6 Nations is here, and if you’re looking for a comfortable local with plenty of screens, UBK has got choooo. The cosy bar is putting a smile on your face, making EVERY hour happy hour, with drinks from AED32. BOOM!

3. February 14th is the anti-Valentine’s brunch and we are HERE for it! This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, so staying in is NOT an option and it’s your duty to get out there and brunch. And with an offer this good… How could you not?! Pay AED149.50 for the ‘all the single ladies’ brunch, instead of the usual AED299. It’s a serious deal and for an extra AED99, you get a bottle of wine with some chocolates that have baes name on ’em. See, everything’s been thought of! Make a day of it and stay late, the live music kicks off at 8 pm and there’ll be “heart-breaking” cocktails on offer all night. Oh, the DRAMA.

2. If you like muscles, you’ll LOVE mussels fortnight! … Nope, not a weak pun, there are never weak puns with mussels in the building, AMIIIGHT?! K, moving swiftly on… If you love a piping hot pot of mussels (just how they’re meant to be), you can nab this daily offer with two drinks for AED175 or AED265 for unlimited mussels and drinks for two hours. This offer is running from February 1 until 13, find a bae who loves ’em and tuck in!