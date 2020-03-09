Get Your Party On All-Week Long At This FAB Rooftop Sundowner Destination

Every day’s a party in Dubai, and the go-to rooftop party destination, The Penthouse, at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is one that accommodates this statement to the best of their ability. For the ultimate beauty of chasing sunsets, listening to good music and chilling or partying as hard as you want from Sundays to always is equipped with a plan for every day of the week. Experience the true meaning of having a good time at a place that not only welcomes all people but all types of music genres too (this one’s critical!). Spice up your next sundowners plan with any of these options…

Sundays are for a journey of Mykonos vibes with Elements On Sundays, The Penthouse’ rooftop lounge welcomes partygoers to ‘Elements’, NSI covers afro, melodic and indie house music to all those looking to unwind, gazing at the terrific views of Dubai from the most revered rooftop lounge. YES! BIG MOOD Mondays are a thing and a thing The Penthouse does well Go back to basics on Mondays while you dance to urban beats with DJ Stylez and A-ROK. Mind you, The Penthouse isn’t just one of the best rooftop lounges in Dubai, but the perfect spot to dine on Japanese fusion cuisine. Class!

Tuesdays, are of course, are a night for the ladies A revamp at The Penthouse means ladies get 3 complimentary drinks, every Tuesday from 8 pm-1 am (whoah!). And what’s a night out, catching up on some tea with your girls, without scrumptious munchies? For AED150, ladies can also enjoy dishes from the resto-lounge’s fab menu until 11 pm. Live your very best life during the middle of the week with live music by DJ Sam Starks; and fashionistas will enjoy the month of March and April since it’ll be fashion-focused, with live catwalk shows from brand new designers. We couldn’t make this up.

Wednesdays are for a night out with DJ Charlie Sloth and his friends A brand new urban night out will start on March 18 at this multi-purpose venue at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, and this time with EX-BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Sloth. That’s right, the man himself will host a monthly gig on Wednesdays spinning all the best tunes with his friends. Join in on all that fun, folks!

Your weekend begins with a Thursday night sundowner + house music …and at The Penthouse, the artists won’t stay the same. Enjoy signature house music night on Thursdays with a different artist from ’round the world shifting on a weekly basis. YAAAS! Who’s up next? Adrian Eftimie will spin tunes on March 12 while Solardo will take over on March 26. Skyline Thursdays will roll out a pre-party at The Penthouse, that kicks off between 8-11 pm, with unlimited drinks and a set menu for AED150 for the gals and AED250 for the gents.

Saturdays are for a pool party brunch with Candypants The highly-revered Candypants pool party brunch invites y’all for a drink, some food and a dip under the sun at FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s iconic pool! There are diff packages for this pool brunch day, taking place between 12-5 pm. There’s even a sundowner afterparty from 5-8 pm; where the ladies can enjoy an exclusive package for AED100 for 3 drinks! or go back in time with ‘Rewind Saturdays’ at The Penthouse Nostalgia is always ringing on ‘Rewind Saturdays’ thanks to The Penthouse’s adorable mash-up of all the songs we know and love from the last three decades. Oh yes, bring on the early 2000s and sway like it’s nobody’s business, thanks to DJ Sam Starks.

