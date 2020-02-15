UNREAL! Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip AKA The Iconic Foldable Phone SOLD Out In Just A Day

Valentine’s Day was cute for lots of reasons.

But we’re not just talking about love here, friends.

Samsung dropped its new revolutionary FOLDABLE phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, on Valentine’s Day- and EVERYONE, and I mean everyone, flipped out! It was loovvvveeee at first sight, and OBVS it sold out immediately,

In just ONE day, the Galaxy Z Flip completely sold out

The new foldable device takes you right up there next to the Jetsons’ home due to its futuristic appeal! The design feels a little like a blooming flower and a lot of peeps are obsessed with how compact it is when you fold it. It’s basically the perfect fit for any bag and even your pockets.

What makes the Galaxy Z Flip stand out is its sleek design, harmonious colours and fashionable aesthetic. A TOTAL statement, this works with every look, which is why the obsession is growing and the phone has been trending since the release.