UNREAL! Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip AKA The Iconic Foldable Phone SOLD Out In Just A Day
Valentine’s Day was cute for lots of reasons.
But we’re not just talking about love here, friends.
Samsung dropped its new revolutionary FOLDABLE phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, on Valentine’s Day- and EVERYONE, and I mean everyone, flipped out! It was loovvvveeee at first sight, and OBVS it sold out immediately,
In just ONE day, the Galaxy Z Flip completely sold out
The new foldable device takes you right up there next to the Jetsons’ home due to its futuristic appeal! The design feels a little like a blooming flower and a lot of peeps are obsessed with how compact it is when you fold it. It’s basically the perfect fit for any bag and even your pockets.
What makes the Galaxy Z Flip stand out is its sleek design, harmonious colours and fashionable aesthetic. A TOTAL statement, this works with every look, which is why the obsession is growing and the phone has been trending since the release.
Make room for a beautiful design that’s got you for EVERY photo angle
You asked, Samsung listened. This is a breakthrough design that revolutionizes the way you’ll snap your piccies. It folds and holds position at multiple angles and even stands on its own… just THINK of the possibilities! Those unreachable selfies and low-angle shots are a thing of the PAST, this is your Power Pose peeps!
Tbh, the fact this it’s already sold out…not a shocker.
Samsung hardware has a rep as the best in the biz, but this seriously stylish phone exceeded expectations. From the way its Ultra-Thin Glass screen folds into surprising positions, to the stunning colour choices, (Mirror Black or Mirror Purple) and it’s also a seriously intuitive piece of equipment, hence the rush to the store!
Missed it? You’re not alone. The Galaxy Z Flip is BACK in-store on February 18 – RUN!
Can’t wait for the restock? Keep your eyes on the prize…
It’s happening. February 18. Don’t miss this one!