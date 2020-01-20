Save This Page: 7 FAB Valentine’s Day Offers Perfect For All Relationships

You might forget your partner’s birthday or even your anniversary, but there’s one date that’s firmly imprinted on your inner calendar: February 14. Valentine’s Day! It’s the one day of the year that’s all about publicly celebrating LOVE and if you’re looking for some options? You’ve come to the right place. (We may not be Cupid, but we know good deals.) From a chill buffet to a fine-dining steakhouse 68 floors up and even a brunch… gang’s allllllll here The JW Marriott Marquis in Business Bay has GOT CHOO.

7. Positano, a dreamy coastal Italian resto You may not be able to whisk your love to a European destination, so a dreamy Italian resto overlooking Dubai Canal is the next best thing! Tuck into a delish Italian buffet on the outdoor terrace overlooking Business Bay. How much? AED250 per person, including a glass of sparkling or rosé When? 14 February, from 6pm until midnight

6. Kitchen6, international buffet If you’re a couple who can NEVER decide where to eat, this one’s for you. Kitchen6 is offering a grand seafood coupled with interactive cooking stations filled to the brim with food from all over the globe. It’s reasonably priced and, trust us, you will not leave hungry. How much? AED225 per person, including soft beverages When? 14 February, from 7pm to 11pm

5. Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra This is a popular Indian restaurant in Dubai that needs ZERO introduction. And for Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is preparing an exquisite Masala Valentine’s Experience Menu. For a modern Indian foodie experience, this is one to hit. How much? AED595 per couple, including a glass of bubbly When? 14 February, from 6pm until 11.30pm

4. Wanderlove BRUNCH! Oh yesssss folks, it’s not just fancy dinners on the agenda, there’s gonna be a Wanderlove BRUNCH and if you’ve hit the Wanderlust brunch before, you’ll already know the drill. The Wanderlove brunch is a one-stop culinary journey around the world, featuring 10 live stations, an extended Japanese section (nom, nom, nom) and a bucketload of fun drinks to try. Tunes from DJ Adam J and live entertainment all day. Book this now. Thank us later. How much? AED425 per person, including house beverages AED545 per person, including premium bubbly When? 14 February, from 1pm until 4pm

3. Prime68, an award-winning steakhouse If you’re looking for a show-stopping steakhouse with incredible Dubai skyline views, look no further. At Prime68, you’ll enjoy a 5-course set menu topped off with a glass of bubbly. Dream! How much? AED895 per couple or AED995 for a table near the window, the perfect spot to enjoy the INCREDIBLE views (and fab Insta shots!) When? 14 February, from 6pm until 11.30pm

2. Izakaya, A funky Japanese resto 7 courses that will take you through an amazing mix of contemporary Japanese cuisine, if bae loves sushi, bae will looovvvveeeeee this. Plus there’s also a unique Teppanyaki option available, ask in advance! How much? AED595 per couple, including a glass of bubbly. (Or ask for the Teppanyaki option) When? 14 February, from 6pm until midnight