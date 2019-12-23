Serene Vibes And Chic Times At Pierchic’s Non-Stop Christmas Celebrations

Located at Jumeirah Al Qasr, floating above the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf is the beautiful and ultra-chic seafood resto, Pierchic. The multi-award-winning restaurant serves fresh seafood in a serene setting on the hotel’s private pier! An iconic resto amongst other iconic structures such as the Burj al Arab and Dubai’s dramatic skyline beyond, Pierchic offers a luxe ‘over-the-water’ dining experience unparalleled within the Emirate. Indulge in a romantic dining-on-deck experience this Christmas as the poised and passionate floating resto will spellbind you with their festive menu and decors on December 24, 25 and 26.

Captivating views and indulgent Christmas Eve courses available at the resort’s private pier on December 24 Experience live entertainment throughout and a four-course truffle menu at the stunning over-water venue at Jumeirah Al Qasr, available from 12.30pm – 3pm and 6.30 pm – 11pm. Start with some zesty Japanese wagyu carpaccio and US Diver scallops, then choose between Chilean sea bass or 250 day-aged beef tenderloin. End the meal with some delish layered chocolate desserts with a sterling finish. 4-course truffle menu for AED 990 per person Regular a la carte menu is also available for lunch and dinner.

Have yourself a Christmas Day affair on December 25, at the r omantic seafood restaurant Gather with your loved ones for a Christmas Day brunch from 12.30pm – 4pm. Revel in live entertainment and enjoy the immersive seafood venture with a sustainably sourced menu. Tuck into some creamy truffle burrata, smoked meats selection and expansive fresh seafood platters; meat lovers can expect traditional turkey ballotine and salmon en croûte amongst other options. And savour in some traditional Christmas pudding to finish off the luxe brunch. There’s even a post-brunch happy hour and party at Pierchic Bar between 4pm – 6pm Christmas brunch package deets: AED700 with soft drinks

AED800 with house beverages

AED900 with premium beverages

AED350 for children (4-12 years) Regular a la carte and high-end Christmas specials also available from 6.30pm.

Mix up your Boxing Day festivities on December 26, with a luxe deck dining experience at Pierchic Starters include charcuterie and truffle burrata, while slow-roasted lamb and a selection of fresh seafood top the main options. There’s another chance to score traditional Xmas pudding for dessert, taking place from 12.30pm – 4pm. The post-brunch happy hour with live music also returns to the Pierchic Bar between 4-6pm. Boxing Day brunch packages include: AED495 with soft drinks

AED695 with house beverages

AED850 with premium beverage

AED250 for children (4-12 years) Regular a la carte and high-end Christmas specials also available from 6.30pm.

