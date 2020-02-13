A Famous LA Facial Clinic Is Coming To Dubai And Your First Session Is FREE

If you’re skin obsessed, you’ll know that Skin Laundry needs zero introduction.

The revolutionary laser facial clinic that made waves in London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Hong Kong has just announced it’s coming to Dubai, which means your skin game is about to glow up!

The definition of luxe skin care, Skin Laundry does one thing and does it very well. A 20-minute (we kid you not) laser facial that’s non-invasive and, most importantly, famously effective.

But, the best bit? Your first session is completely free! (Free for Emirates ID holders, non-EID holders get a 50% off a signature laser facial).

Skin lovers, come thru! For your first session free at Skin Laundry, Dubai