A Famous LA Facial Clinic Is Coming To Dubai And Your First Session Is FREE
If you’re skin obsessed, you’ll know that Skin Laundry needs zero introduction.
The revolutionary laser facial clinic that made waves in London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Hong Kong has just announced it’s coming to Dubai, which means your skin game is about to glow up!
The definition of luxe skin care, Skin Laundry does one thing and does it very well. A 20-minute (we kid you not) laser facial that’s non-invasive and, most importantly, famously effective.
But, the best bit? Your first session is completely free! (Free for Emirates ID holders, non-EID holders get a 50% off a signature laser facial).
Skin lovers, come thru! For your first session free at Skin Laundry, Dubai
Skin Laundry made laser facials a thing and they are the best in the game
First off, you’re in and out in 20 minutes, with ZERO downtime. Forget nights and nights of reapplying creams, this gives your face a fab moisture boost in just 20 minutes.
But, what’s actually involved?
Skin Laundry uses medical-grade lasers to rejuvenate your skin cells, boost collagen production, and improve clarity for transformative results. Each facial is customised to suit your personal skincare needs and it’s proven to be safe and effective for all skin types. Dreammm.
So it’s stimulating collagen, targeting pigmentation and a deep clean from WITHIN your pores
Basically, you prayed, Skin Laundry answered…
Form an orderly queue: And take the chance to try a facial at this ultra-sophisticated clinic
Skin Laundry found its legs in Santa Monica in 2013, and thanks to a fanbase that keeps comin’ back, (do this twice a month and your skin will feel brand new) the brand now boasts 23 clinics across the US, London, Hong Kong, and now, (yaay) Dubai!
The new Dubai setup, which has a serious beach bungalow vibe, it’s located in The Residences at Marina Gate, Dubai Marina, and yup, you can indulge in your first one free. Tell everyone!
The important bits:
Skin Laundry is now open at The Residences at Marina Gate, Dubai Marina
The first facial is free for Emirates ID holders, non-EID holders get 50% off a signature laser facial.
Call 0523546785 for more information