Zzzzz! Your Sleep’s About To Get SO Much Better With This Awesome Deal

Ahhh, sleep, one of the many luxuries of life that we do not take for granted, especially in a fast-paced city like Dubai. Everything matters when it comes to ensuring you get the perfect night’s sleep; the right type of pillow, fluffy comforter, bedsheet and overall vibe make the world of a difference. A Scandinavian furniture store, JYSK, will help sort your sleep out with a 30% OFF discount for a limited time in celebration of its second year here in the UAE. Winning! Early to bed, early to rise makes all Dubai-ans healthy, wealthy and wise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYSK (@jysk.uae) on Aug 2, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

If you don’t know, now you know JYSK has been ’round for TWO years and has been a revered go-to for newbies to the city, or those who have wanted to redecorate their homes into a Scandinavian home of luxury for an affordable rate. With indoor, outdoor furniture, home accessories and a whole section just for mattresses, duvets and pillows that have come from Europe, JYSK believes in helping every resident find that good night sleep. And they’re experts at it.

Take a look at your bed, or analyse your recent sleep Do you need fluffier pillows or do the incredibly soft ones you have now make your neck hurt too much? At JYSK, you have the option to try and test what WORKS for you. Head to MANY of JYSK’s branches across the country, ask a question about your sleep preferences and what they have and you’re guaranteed to leave without regrets.

Everyone deserves a dreaaaamy eight hours of sleep

P.S. Make sure you head out to any JYSK brand this weekend, here’s why: All the JYSK stores will be fabulous as ever, and all shoppers can take a bite of cookies, have free juice, as you walk around the store and explore your furniture/sleeping accessory options. Could this BE any better?