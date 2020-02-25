Soho Garden Strikes Again With A SICK New Night Brunch That Practically Has It All!

Brunches were meant not only for Friday afternoons but for the nighttime. Forget wishing you could munch all you want, while indulging in unlimited drinks because Soho Garden has fulfilled that dream with a new nighttime brunch on Thursdays that will kick off this week. This is the Thursday night you’ve always dreamed of Leaving work has never felt better; with a selection of Soho Garden’s MANY venues, tied in one spot, Meydan is the gift that keeps on giving. Let loose, let go and dance the night away with your mates, boo, self and/ or colleagues- at Dubai’s top choice for entertainment.

Every week From 8pm to 11pm, only AED250 gets nighttime brunch-goers access to different international headliners, starting with Bedouin’s sick DJ set this week, plus FOOD and drinks and all the fun you deserve to have Dance all you want to the incredible tunes of Bedouin’s set, with Nandu also hyping things off this weekend.

Whether you want that bar vibe, club feels, a restaurant or the full-blown Dubai nightlife experience- Soho has ensured you need not go elsewhere Because it’s all under one roof, oh yes.

A new international headliner will perform LIVE at the sound stage of Soho, and your ticket to the night brunch will also give you access to this Thursdays, done better, thanks to the Brooklyn-based production and DJ partnership of Rami Abousabe and Tamermalki’s rhythms through Bedouin. If you like that fusion of the Middle Eastern culture, along with the essence of the world and music that speaks to the depths of your soul- this is it. Fans of underground techno and house, aka the OGs of incredibly good music, will also enjoy Nandu’s set. Nandu is known for combining his sets with a variety of melodies, that sounds fresh to the ears, every SINGLE time. Think electronic music with influences of jazz, rock AND pop.

If you can’t make it on Thursdays, however; there’s still Soho’s Friday brunch and the iconic mambo after-party that lets you dance till you drop Warning: this one is for the REAL troopers. Go ahead and head to Soho for their Friday brunch between 1-5 pm. At Soho, your ticket gets you afterparty access to Mambo with Meduza kicking off from 5 pm, and this Friday, Sven Vath takes over on the decks and you’ll be there all.night.longgggg. The brunch-munch is a mix of both Tokyo Vibes and Glasshouse and it’s a self-serve, chill layout.

