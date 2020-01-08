Mark This Friday Down For A Brunch And An Afterparty With Glitterbox And Defected At Soho
2020 is upon us and a Friday brunch at Dubai’s swankiest venue, Soho Garden, has an offer like no other. True blue music lovers will be amazed by the delightful combination of unlimited boozing, delicious food, a great outdoor vibe (weather calls for it!) and a DJ line-up like no other.
Although this EPIC brunch is a weekly affair, the after-party with Glitterbox and Defected is exclusive to this weekend only. Best part? Free entrance!
So what are you waiting for?
New Year, New You, New Brunch
Brunching is basically a sport in Dubai and OGs will appreciate all this venue has to offer
Let your hair down (or keep it up) and glam up for what’s to be the BEST day of your life. Brunch should never have to end after four hours, after all, where do you exert all that pent-up energy? Soho Garden’s new weekly brunch has made it imperative for brunch goers to experience their afterparty with Glitterbox.
And when it’s a Glitterbox after-party, you know what’s up.
Kick things off with a classy brunch, continuing onto Glitterbox’s after-party
But it doesn’t stop there…
If you’re still up for more partying, continue the night with Defected with the world’s best DJs (until 4am)
Dance to the beats of DJ Loeca, Melvo Baptiste, The Shapeshifters, Dimitri from Paris, Low Steppa and SO much more…
The deets:
This fabulous event brunch will take place on Friday, January 10 from 1pm to 5pm
FYI, the entrance to the after-party is complimentary
Brunch afterparty from 5pm till late
How much?
AED350 (house) AED450 (sparkling)