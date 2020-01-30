Sessssssion Ahead! Marco Carola And Glitterbox At Soho Garden For One Heavy Weekend
You didn’t dare dream it. But it’s happening.
Electro DJ Marco Carola is coming back after a KILLER sell-out set in November and ON THE VERY SAME WEEKEND, Glitterbox is coming too.
But where you ask? The only nightlife venue in town capable of pulling this off: Both nights are happening at Soho Garden and it’s all kicking off soon!
Mark your calendars: Marco Carola on Thursday, February 6 and Glitterbox on Friday, February 7 …get in!
Marco Carola bringing you ‘Together For Music’ at Soho Garden
Did you kick yourself for missing the huge November party? Well the party’s NOT over, friends! And this one sold out in November, so you’re gonna want to hit early.
Known for his unique three-deck mixing style and long journey set, on this night, the Italian electro producer will be supported by Jixo & Danz, Mar+Mer, Adam Graca and Jean B.
Tickets from AED100 at the door, but ladies should get a move on and get there between 9pm and 10pm, ‘cus it’s free between those times! BOOM!
How much? AED100 at the door, ladies free between 9pm and 10pm
Reserve your spot: reservations@sohogardendxb.com or call +971523888849
Glitterbox parties are legendary worldwide and they’re coming back to Soho
Can we take a moment of appreciation for Glitterbox nights coming to the UAE. The legendary disco divas who count Printworks, Tomorrowland and any huge global party you can think of under their belt are coming back. YUS!
Roll up your sleeves for February 7! Featuring Honey Dijon, Jellybean Benitez and Melvo Baptiste, if you’ve never hit this night before, and if you’re a fan of glam, disco and a bucketload of glitter, make it your mission to hit this!
When? Friday, February 7, 8pm to 4am
