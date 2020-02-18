This New Soho Garden Venue Has Been Open A Month And Is Already The Go-To For Music Lovers

Party people, everyone’s been talking ’bout Hive DXB, the newest outdoor venue at Soho Garden that just set up a month ago. The reason? It’s pretty much giving us Barcelona festival feels, with Dubai’s vibe and an incredible range of performers coming to spin SIIIICK beats, brought to you by the Soho Beach team that has brought you such events as Elrow, Solomun and Carl Cox.

This weekend, HIVE’s going all out with two performances

Are you READY for this?

On February 19, Sasha Carassi will pull up to HIVE’s Platform nights, that takes place on Wednesdays. Enjoy a fab ladies night as you sway to the beats of Carassi, coming all the way from Napoli. The DJ’s set will include a list of house and breakbeat sounds of the late 90s to the techno, melodic and deep house sound of today.

Adam Beyer, who’s played HUGE festivals like Théâtre antique de Lugdunum for Cercle and many EDM events across Europe. The Swedish producer and DJ IS coming to Dubai, at The Hive to play a set on February 21 from 7 pm-4 am. A fun brunch at the same location is also in place so you can really make a whole day out of this event: we’re thinking, brunch, an after-party (to the brunch), HIVE for Adam then Mambo. Pretty sweet!