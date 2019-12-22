Duke Dumont And Solomun Are Going To Grace Soho Garden With Their Presence This Month

Who says Christmas should be limited to a dinner? Dubai’s haven for an urban party night out, Destination Soho, negates this statement with a fabulous festive brunch AND party. With only the best of the best that music has to offer (thanks to Soho Garden’s resident DJs), the night is bound to be an unforgettable one. An awesome viiiiibe, delectable dishes and music unlike anywhere else are some of the go-to reasons peeps would choose this as their destination

Head to Soho for your Christmas Day brunch and party (with all the trimmings) If a good time is what you look for, a good time is what you’re going to get. Starting from AED399, a fun, Christmas day brunch will have you partying for houuuurs- with a delicious 3-course menu, an incredible playlist mixed by its resident DJs and the best part? The Christmas menu will be around from NOW until December 30 for AED200. No time pressure, sweets.

You can let your hair down while DJ Duke Dumont (known for his 2019 hit Ocean Drive) spins at Soho on Boxing Day- yaas! You’ll want to drive down the bouuuulevard- especially after catching Duke Dumont live on Boxing Day. Soho Garden has a Cafe Mambo Special with the iconic DJ who’ll take centre stage on December 26! Yes, sirs and ma’ams, he’ll take over the decks with hits like Need U, I Got U, Ocean Drive and Won’t Look Back– all chart-toppers! This boxing day at Soho Garden, the one & only Duke Dumont takes over the decks for the first time for our Cafe Mambo residency. Don’t miss out. More info here.

Mark your calendars down because Solomun is poppin’ off at Soho Beach this month too! Such a spoiled month for EDM and house fans, since Solomun will make a grand return to the Emirate on December 27, Friday. Get your beach outfits on, and mentally prepare yourself for a wiiiild ride of mind-enthralling tunes. Resident DJ’s Mar + Mer and Jixo & Danz will also be around for support. More info here.