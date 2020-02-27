A Fresh Farmer’s Market Is Taking Over Souk Madinat Jumeirah And Restaurant Week Is Back!

Intrepid foodies, a HAVEN of fantastic culinary exploration awaits. Souk Madinat is transforming from a distinctive Middle Eastern marketplace to an eco-conscious fresh farmer’s market with a focus on sustainability, making it the perfect Friday morning for eco-conscious consumers. But that’s not all… Souk Restaurant Week is about to blow your mind with incredible dining options! And if this is the first time you’re hearing about it, you’re advised to book ASAP! Why? Because for the first time ever, you can enjoy three-course menus across Souk Madinat Jumeirah, (starting at just AED99!) and of course, the best spots fill fast! Scroll to see the fab mix of restos included this year and check out this video for all the deets

The farmer’s market is the perfect Friday morning activity Two exclusive Farmers’ Markets make for the perfect Friday morning walk through the Madinat, where the vendor sources the best organic fruit and veg this city has to offer, so you don’t have to. Held in collaboration with agri-technology start-up VeggiTech, the healthy, locally-sourced goods are either package-free, easily compostable or made with plant-based packaging. Every shopper gets a complimentary tote bag (say NO to plastic!), plus lookout for the recipe cards which will help you learn more about produce options grown within a 50-mile radius of Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Slick! How much? FREE! When? 9.30 am, Friday mornings on February 28 and March 6

YES! Souk Restaurant Week is here and it means you can dine in the Madinat from just AED99! This should be your favourite week of the year, ‘cos it offers the chance to truly enjoy the incredible culinary scene at Souk Madinat Jumeirah without breaking the bank. With three-course set menus ranging from AED99 to AED199, incorporating drinks and locally sourced ingredients, here’s everything you need to know: Tuck into a three-course meal at Folly by Nick and Scott, Ushna, Anar Dubai and Trader Vic’s for AED199

Dine at Trattoria Toscana and Americano for AED150 while for AED149 you can enjoy a three-course set menu from Publique, Belgian Beer Café, and McGettigan’s Irish Pub – what a steal!

Or, enjoy a Greek experience at Taverna for AED199, or a journey through traditional Arabian cuisine at Al Makan