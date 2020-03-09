4 Very Cool Days And Nights Out At Dubai’s Newest Party Spot

There are many reasons Soul Street at FIVE Jumeirah Village should be your new local: It’s not *just* a bar, it’s more like a cool hangout, which offers GREAT food.

It’s got heaps of cool day and night parties, basically giving you and your mates an excuse to visit every night of the week (scroll to see ’em all)

And have you seen it? It’s MADE to be a regular on your ‘gram feed. Here are 4 brill value days and nights that you need to know about:

4. Calling it: Mondays are now not complete without drinks at ‘Gin.Cident’ Gin.cident; noun; an event that happens after one too many drinks. If you’re a fan, you can get 50% off more than 30 ‘botanicals’ from around the world. READ THAT AGAIN: 50%! For ladies and gents, there’s live entertainment which means you’ll never want to leave! When? Every Monday from 8.30pm

3. Make room in your calendar for ladies night every Wednesday at Soul Street This is a ladies night in tribute to the QUEEN herself. Assemble your crew! This is J LO’s urban dinner party and gals get three free drinks to celebrate. Yeow! Peckish? (Erm, always!) Upgrade your experience and get three courses from the fab street menu for AED140, and if fellas want to join too, they pay AED190 for three courses and two drinks. GET IN! When? Every Wednesday. Ladies night drinks run from 8pm – 11pm

2. The weekend STARTS on Thursday at the Candypants Carnival Helllllllooo Thursday partayyyy! The BIG party brand has a party to end all others for this Day Dip and Night Dine session. Think great food, and even better atmosphere. Deals? Day Dip and brunch from 1pm – 4pm. Girls (AED149) and guys (AED249) Sunset Sip from 4pm – 8pm. 3 drinks AED100 Night dine from 8pm – 11pm. Carnival night brunch AED299 FACE Card Holders AED24

1. The Friday NOMAD brunch is a very cool way to spend your weekend Think NOMAD vibes, mixed with the street food culture of Soul Street and it pretty much sums up this brunch. This is a poolside party brunch through and through, with heaps of live entertainment and afro beat tunes setting the mood for the day. When? Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm. AED299 including bites and house drinks