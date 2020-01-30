STEP Is Back And It’s Bringing Silicon-Valley Vibes To Dubai Once Again

Roll up Dubai, STEP is back and you can get a 40% discount on tickets if you buy them now. And you KNOW it’s worth it… STEP Conference has already established itself as the leading festival for emerging markets, and this year it continues to focus on its core categories, STEP Start, STEP Digital, STEP X and STEP Money, while also bringing a brand new addition to the fold: STEP Wellness & Lifestyle. Taking place over two days at Dubai Internet City, the event features keynote speakers, panel sessions, the STEP Show and more with notable guests confirmed from HBO, Priceline.com, Spotify, Microsoft, Insider, Orange is the New Black and more. Use this community code to redeem a 40% discount – CD-5183 – at this link – RUN! Buy your tickets now or apply to showcase your startup at STEP 2020

Dubai gets silicon-valley vibes for one weekend What found its legs as a series of workshops has grown into Dubai’s largest tech festival, which this year aims to showcase 300 global startups, and welcomes global investors and thousands of attendees. If you’re hoping to network: Be on the lookout for the new app, STEP Match. A seriously smart feature that allows attendees to view, chat and book 1-on-1 meetings with their best matches at the event… What a way to relationship build and make new connections! You can also expect a fantastic mix of talks and workshops, satellite events and meets-ups, (where STEP curates focused networking opportunities and meet-ups across various industries) exhibition areas, funky brand activations and bucketloads of entertainment.

The lineup of special guests is better than ever before STEP 2020 has a line up of industry leaders to provide insights on a global level who will join take part in talks and join the panel sessions including Jeff Hoffman, who built Priceline.com and Booking.com and speakers form HBO, Spotify, Microsoft, Insider and more. And lookout for the new daily show format which will feature a host and guests including Marie Lou Nahhas from Orange is the New Black series! This is in motion and looks set to be a key daily event to attend this year.

Dive right into what the festival is all about An event that brings together speakers and panellists, and covers the latest in startups, future tech, money and digital; this is an opportunity to nab insights from industry leaders in person. And for the first year, STEP is stepping into lifestyle with a STEP Wellness & Lifestyle Track focusing on your mind, body and soul as well as the latest trends in tech and lifestyle. Pulling in influencers, startup founders in the space, nutritionists and more, you’ll learn how and why wellbeing should become part of your daily life. There’s also a new startup program, STEP Sprint, in partnership with Endeavour. A startup program with a twist, STEP Sprint helps startups that are post-seed match with an entrepreneur in the area you want to grow in, linking you with the ultimate match to help you grow and scale! What’s in store? What will start-up life look like in 2050? Blockchain, what’s the deal beyond the hype? How is tech revolutionizing the travel industry? This is a tiny snippet of what’s to come. Take a look at the agenda here to see what’s in store. Attending? Download the STEP Conference app, which will keep you up to date with the latest event activities and happenings that you simply won’t want to miss.

