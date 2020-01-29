Okay WOW! You Can Explore This Brand New State-Of-The-Art Facility For FREE This Weekend
Okay, WOW.
An amazing opportunity to explore a brand new 65,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility has landed!
StudioRepublik, (the same team who brought us FitRepublik!) has taken the concept of a gigantic fitness venue and gone wild, turning fitness on its head with a one-stop-shop for all things wellness, art, dance, exercise and more… for ALL ages.
And now you get to TRY all at StudioRepublik this weekend. Complete with group classes that come to life with live music, or check out The Stage and discover the joy of music, dance and drama or visit The Lab for integrated wellness services, this SZR venue has it all.
StudioRepublik is hosting a BIG weekend, and everyone’s welcome to join for FREE!
When we say it’s for everyone, we really do mean it
Although it’s not StudioRepublik’s official motto, “it’s for everyone” is a statement that truly fits with this all-in-one venue. There are activities for kids, teens and adults. Interested in aerial fitness? A bootkamp? Or, how about immersive cycling? The gang’s ALL here!
From vocal and music lessons, private yoga classes, bootkamp, cycling, aerial, dance, drama, live musical shows, mind & body activities, group exercises and meditation sessions
Check out the full list of activities and sign up to your free day at Studio Republik right here.
This is real life, all 65,000 square feet of creativity and passion-building classes under one roof!
So if you really want to start 2020 off on a good note, or your kid wants a new hobby, or you and your squad want to take up belly-dancing classes as a group- consider it done.
StudioRepublik is basically here to help everyone evolve and express themselves, creating a loving community and TRULY feel alive- expressing yourself in whatever way you want.
Wanna join? Here’s the info…
The Big Weekend is open to anyone and everyone, from kids, teens, adults. All you have to do is register ahead of time.
When? Jan 31- Feb 1 from 9 am-5 pm
Location: Eiffel Building 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Exit 41.
Register for it here.
Secure those slots, people!