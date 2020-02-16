OMG! K-Pop Fans In Dubai Have To Get These Standing Floor Tickets Before They Run Out!
If you were already squealing at the thought of seeing your fave K-Pop stars in Dubai, in person, you don’t even know what else is in store. A new ticket category at the Coca-Cola Arena has just gone ON-sale. Fans of SUJU, NCT127 and all the live acts coming to Coca Cola Arena can get incredible floor standing tickets for AED390!
This new ticket type has just gone on SALE, and if you want to get in all the action, keep on reading…
K-POP fans, please brace yourselves…
2020 is all about celebrating KPOP in all its glory hence the KPOP Super Concert coming to the Coca-Cola Arena, on March 20, just a MONTH away.
Get those tissues ready because seeing your fave acts in person is bound to be even more emotional in person.
This is the ultimate deal…
Because KPOP fans’ demand to see this line-up is going to be crazy, you’d be delighted to know you can get GA standing floor tickets that are just as action-packed as the rest of the arena. YAAAS! For AED390 *dope deal*, you can stand among the crowd, in the standing floor dab smack in the middle of the concert and action, cheering for your favourite oppa or unni.
OG K-POP fans know that wherever it is, the army of music will stand and support. Thankfully, the venue where it’s being held is large enough to not only have space but also have those GA standing sections be an EXPERIENCE not to forget.
Get it here.
The OGs Super Junior will headline the K-pop Super Concert 2020, along with NCT 127, Jun, Laboum, and RGP
Get ready to see your oppas belt and dance their hearts out, as you stand, trying to gain composure.
True K-pop fans will know just how amazing it is to see one of South Korea’s iconic boy bands, Super Junior, actually perform in Dubai. What was once a dream for many fans is now coming to a fruitful reality.
Trust us, you’ll be ‘sorry, sorry‘ for missing out on this!
This is for reallllls- get ready to sing along to all your fave tunes
From all the Super Junior hits like ‘Sorry, Sorry‘ to their new jams 2YA2YAO to NCT 127’s Cherry Bomb, or how ’bout a good girl-anthem from Laboum with songs like Between Us, Shooting Love and Firework.
Catch NCT 127, Jun, RGB, and Laboum with Super Junior as headliners LIVE and on stage in Dubai
Ahhhhh, the dream for all K-POP fans for the longest, some of the industry’s most-revered artists will perform for thousands with huge production and stage show one can only imagine. It is, after all, K-POP, being extra is everything!
For longtime fans of Super Junior, you’ll know that the 11-member group is basically a powerhouse in South Korea, winning many awards and releasing a successful album, one after the other. While NCT 127 emerged as the first K-POP group to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards- there is no stopping the worldwide dominance of this music genre and culture.
That’s for sure.
Aaaah, are you melting yet?
Aja aja fighting! Book your tickets NOW!
Don’t leave it to last minute, because knowing KPOP fans around the region- everyone’s going to be flocking to the city to catch a glimpse of one or ALL of their favourite Korean artists.
This is an experience of a lifetime, for both the OG die-hard fans and newcomers to KPOP.
Get your tickets here.
When? March 20, 2020 at 7pm
Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai