OMG! K-Pop Fans In Dubai Have To Get These Standing Floor Tickets Before They Run Out!

If you were already squealing at the thought of seeing your fave K-Pop stars in Dubai, in person, you don’t even know what else is in store. A new ticket category at the Coca-Cola Arena has just gone ON-sale. Fans of SUJU, NCT127 and all the live acts coming to Coca Cola Arena can get incredible floor standing tickets for AED390! This new ticket type has just gone on SALE, and if you want to get in all the action, keep on reading… K-POP fans, please brace yourselves… 2020 is all about celebrating KPOP in all its glory hence the KPOP Super Concert coming to the Coca-Cola Arena, on March 20, just a MONTH away. Get those tissues ready because seeing your fave acts in person is bound to be even more emotional in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:55pm PST

This is the ultimate deal… Because KPOP fans’ demand to see this line-up is going to be crazy, you’d be delighted to know you can get GA standing floor tickets that are just as action-packed as the rest of the arena. YAAAS! For AED390 *dope deal*, you can stand among the crowd, in the standing floor dab smack in the middle of the concert and action, cheering for your favourite oppa or unni. OG K-POP fans know that wherever it is, the army of music will stand and support. Thankfully, the venue where it’s being held is large enough to not only have space but also have those GA standing sections be an EXPERIENCE not to forget. Get it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 우린 슈퍼주니 어! 예요💙 (@superjunior) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:20pm PST

The OGs Super Junior will headline the K-pop Super Concert 2020, along with NCT 127, Jun, Laboum, and RGP Get ready to see your oppas belt and dance their hearts out, as you stand, trying to gain composure. True K-pop fans will know just how amazing it is to see one of South Korea’s iconic boy bands, Super Junior, actually perform in Dubai. What was once a dream for many fans is now coming to a fruitful reality. Trust us, you’ll be ‘sorry, sorry‘ for missing out on this!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT 127 Official Instagram (@nct127) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:27am PST

This is for reallllls- get ready to sing along to all your fave tunes From all the Super Junior hits like ‘Sorry, Sorry‘ to their new jams 2YA2YAO to NCT 127’s Cherry Bomb, or how ’bout a good girl-anthem from Laboum with songs like Between Us, Shooting Love and Firework.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LABOUM 라붐 (@officiallaboum) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:00am PST

Catch NCT 127, Jun, RGB, and Laboum with Super Junior as headliners LIVE and on stage in Dubai Ahhhhh, the dream for all K-POP fans for the longest, some of the industry’s most-revered artists will perform for thousands with huge production and stage show one can only imagine. It is, after all, K-POP, being extra is everything! For longtime fans of Super Junior, you’ll know that the 11-member group is basically a powerhouse in South Korea, winning many awards and releasing a successful album, one after the other. While NCT 127 emerged as the first K-POP group to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards- there is no stopping the worldwide dominance of this music genre and culture. That’s for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:59pm PST

Aaaah, are you melting yet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT 127 Official Instagram (@nct127) on Jan 21, 2020 at 2:59am PST