Calling All Foodies: Yo!Sushi Has An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Offer You’re Going To Love

There’s an awesome foodie DEAL in Dubai that all sushi lovers WILL not say no to.

If you live in Dubai, then you’re probably already familiar with the magic that is YoSushi!, that colourful sushi restaurant you can spot from a mile away, with a cool concept of a running conveyor belt that holds all the plates with different types of sushi, sashimis, and much more.

Well, guess what? They finally have a DAILY offer, yes, an All You Can Eat campaign for every SINGLE day of the week at the bargain price of AED129 (including unlimited drinks!). Do you know what that means? You can pick up unlimited plates of sushi, sashimi, Japanese street food, salads AND desserts.

All sushi pros will know, it can’t get any better than that.