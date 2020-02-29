Calling All Foodies: Yo!Sushi Has An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Offer You’re Going To Love
There’s an awesome foodie DEAL in Dubai that all sushi lovers WILL not say no to.
If you live in Dubai, then you’re probably already familiar with the magic that is YoSushi!, that colourful sushi restaurant you can spot from a mile away, with a cool concept of a running conveyor belt that holds all the plates with different types of sushi, sashimis, and much more.
Well, guess what? They finally have a DAILY offer, yes, an All You Can Eat campaign for every SINGLE day of the week at the bargain price of AED129 (including unlimited drinks!). Do you know what that means? You can pick up unlimited plates of sushi, sashimi, Japanese street food, salads AND desserts.
All sushi pros will know, it can’t get any better than that.
Your sushi cravings will no longer need to break the bank
Spicy crunchy prawn, spicy tuna rolls, kaiso salad, avocado makis and salmon sashimis are a thing of joy- every bite feels like heaven, all for super affordable prices and deals!
Plusss, starting March 1, all the Yo!Sushi branches across the UAE will give us access to ALL the 80+ different menu items like sushi, hot dishes, salads AND even dessert for only AED129.
No catch, just spoiling you with your love of sushi.
Eat ANYTHING you want for AED129 with unlimited drinks
Grab your sushi buddy and treat yourselves, any day of the week. May it be to cure your post-work stress, celebrate wins, or just to spoil yourself with that craving you’ve been having for the longest.
Picture this: all the steaming hot, fresh dishes coming out that conveyor belt is YOURS and only you can stop yourself from unlimited gobbling. The dream!
How many plates can you handle?
The ultimate Yo!Sushi game that EVERYONE’s probably played at some point while dining there.
How many plates can you grab and eat in one sitting? The loyal, sushi fanatics can consume between 8-12 different plates, while others can do more and some less. Whatever the case may be, isn’t it nice knowing you don’t have to count how much it’ll set you back?
YAAAAAS!
Go forth AND sushi!
This offer starts on March 1.
Everyday. AED129, all-you-can-eat with drinks.
This is available across all of Yo! Sushi’s 7 branches in Dubai.
More info here.
GO, go, go!