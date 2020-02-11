Enjoy A Unique Dining Experience With Signature Portuguese Dishes For A Limited Time
There’s a lot to be said about experiencing local cuisine from different countries, and one, in particular, that’s shining on the culinary scene right now is Portuguese cuisine.
The true delight of Portuguese cuisine is untapped, but thanks to renowned chef José Avillez’ drive to share his homeland’s exotic flavours with the world, came the birth of Tasca, a gorgeous restaurant located in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.
And now, everyone gets to try it at a special price, with a special menu created just for you to try the Taste Of Portugal
Chef Avillez has whimsically created an eight-course menu with iconic Portuguese dishes from his signature restaurants in Portugal like Belcanto, Beco- Cabaret Gourmet, Pateo and Mini Bar.
Chef José Avillez runs the highest-ranking Portuguese restaurant
You can surprise your Portuguese-lovin’ mate, your favourite foodie friend, (or, treat yourself!) with an experience like no other.
Head to Tasca Dubai for a delicious eight-course dinner, with an atmosphere so FAb, it sets the ultimate scene, and enjoy the delight of dining from a private terrace cabana. It is the ultimate mood.
Picture this: you, your best foodie partner and an 8-course menu to feast on
Ola Dubai! This is seafood indulgence at its finest
Prepare to feast on an exotic set of dishes, straight out of the heart of Portugal, by a world-renowned two Michelin star chef whose restaurants feature in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Amazing!
You have TWO nights to take advantage of this special menu
For February 11 & 12, you get to taste the best of Portuguese cuisine at Tasca Dubai.
When? February 11 & 12, 2020 from 7-11pm
Where? Tasca by José Avillez at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
The offer? AED500 or AED750 (with grape pairing).
For bookings, call 04 777 2231 or email modub-tasca@mohg.com