Enjoy A Unique Dining Experience With Signature Portuguese Dishes For A Limited Time

There’s a lot to be said about experiencing local cuisine from different countries, and one, in particular, that’s shining on the culinary scene right now is Portuguese cuisine.

The true delight of Portuguese cuisine is untapped, but thanks to renowned chef José Avillez’ drive to share his homeland’s exotic flavours with the world, came the birth of Tasca, a gorgeous restaurant located in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

And now, everyone gets to try it at a special price, with a special menu created just for you to try the Taste Of Portugal

Chef Avillez has whimsically created an eight-course menu with iconic Portuguese dishes from his signature restaurants in Portugal like Belcanto, Beco- Cabaret Gourmet, Pateo and Mini Bar.