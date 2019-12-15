The Who’s Who Of World Tennis Stars Are Descending On Abu Dhabi This December

Imagine seeing all your favourite tennis players in one spot? Thanks to the yearly Mubadala World Tennis Championship, happening in Abu Dhabi’s International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. Not only will lovers of the sport be able to chill under the sun, with the fresh breeze of winter air, have some good ‘ole family time and let the kids enjoy games, activities- just like a festival- but you’ll get to engage with your fave tennis pros both on AND off court.

Meet 5 of the world’s top 10 male tennis players Yes, yes, yes. We know! The 4-time defending champion Novak Djokovic is coming back to Abu Dhabi to defend his title, and we all know how exciting a feat that was last year. Aside from Djokovic, players Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils, Hyeon Chung and current World Number 1, Rafael Nadal will be battling it out. Exciiiiiitng times ahead!

5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova will also take to the court on Day 1

Catch all the action right before your very eyes – the stars will be holding autograph signing sessions, Q&As, amongst many other

Expect world-class tennis This tournament is invite-only, a custom-made event that brings the world’s most talented tennis players to compete in a single-elimination series of matches across three days.

We’re excited to see you too, Rafa!