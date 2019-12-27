The Beach Is Hosting A Spectacular New Year’s Eve Countdown And Everyone’s Invited!

The destination that has it all is getting a whole lot more LIT this New Year’s Eve! It is a serious crime to wallow away your NYE indoors when you can enjoy Dubai’s (limited period) wind-tastic breezy, pleasant winter weather.

The Beach by Meraas – opposite JBR – is waterfront, featuring a brill range of restos, a cinema and of course the beach you all know and love.

LEGIT a Pandora’s box, filled with all the entertainment, shopping, leisure that once you get a taste of, there’s no turning back. And what better way to step into the new decade than by celebrating at one Dubai’s most visited and beloved locations that offers you all the fun and so much more?!