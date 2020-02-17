The One And Only Peggy Gou Is Coming To Soho Garden For ONE Night!

د . إAEDSRر . س

GET. IN. LINEEEEE!

Soho Garden just announced Peggy Gou is coming on February 28; this is gonna be one of those huge nights that you just should not miss, so start the WhatsApp group now and make tracks!

The Berlin-based South Korean DJ and record producer has a rep that proceeds her and there’s already MASSIVE buzz hyping her Dubai appearance.

And not just a big DJ act, Soho Garden is also doing a serious act of kindness and making this a FREE event… SEE. This is gonna be a biggie!

Peggy Gou is coming to Soho Garden for one night on February 28

Expect a night of pulsing house, techno and broken beats

Soho is positively the only place in town bringing in a serious mix of underground artists. Peggy Gou, however, is a breakout performer who’s making waves across the wider industry and she’s undoubtedly one of the most in-demand DJs in the world RN.

The Guardian called her the world’s hippest DJ; she’s a raver with both a fashion and record label in her name. If you already know, you know. Soho nights are big anyway, but this one will be one for the ages.

Be first in line for a sick set from Peggy Gou

One serious night… And it’s FFRRREEEE

Plus, the residents that always guarantee you a whopper night are prepping for a biggie too.

Your favourites are coming through:

Adam Graca, Jean B, Jixo & Dan, Mar+Mer.

The important bits

When? February 28

Call +971523888849 or email reservations@sohogardendxb.com for deets and more info

