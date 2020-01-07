The One And Only Robbie Williams Is Coming To Dubai!

Gahhhhhhh! It’s not even 2020 and ALREADY a big act has been announced. Drumroll, please….. The ultimate showman Robbie Williams is coming to perform and if you are a fan you will NOT remain calm! January blues begone! It’s all thanks to a collab between The Pointe and Dubai Shopping Festival and we are not worthy. Tickets from AED295. Get ’em now! YESSSS: Robbie Williams is coming to Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:35am PST

The megastar will play at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah as part of Dubai Shopping Festival As if a festival for shopping could get ANY better! The Pointe and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2020 are coming together to bring you (yup, calling it) what will probably be up there with the big UAE concerts of 2020. Getting there is easy peasy Doors open at 4pm and it’s standing room only, so get there early! There are plenty of free shuttle buses available to and from The Pointe from 4pm onwards (every 15min) from The Monorail Station, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall and there’s also free parking at various points too… simple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:32am PST

Don’t miss it – there’ll even be a fireworks show on the day of the show And fireworks at The Pointe, with that dreamy Atlantis The Palm view are like no other. The Pointe is popular as a foodie destination, so while you’re there, check out Acapella, Chicago Meatpackers, Meshico, Asian District, Fnajeen by Samad Al Irqi, Cairo 30, Ena, Amira’s deli, DineNest, TGIF and many more. Tempted? You’ve got LOTS of options!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Dec 26, 2019 at 7:02am PST

Entertain us!