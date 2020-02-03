The Sharjah Light Festival Is Back For Its 10th Year And It’s Better Than Ever!

You’ve SEEN the incredible pictures, and now it’s time to make it your mission to visit the incredible Sharjah Light Festival.

This highly anticipated event is back for its tenth year, a festival that all ages will love. 2020 sees the emirate celebrate 10 years of light with 19 locations around Sharjah and ALL are spectacular.

Sharjah Light Festival is lighting up Sharjah from February 5 until 15