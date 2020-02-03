The Sharjah Light Festival Is Back For Its 10th Year And It’s Better Than Ever!
You’ve SEEN the incredible pictures, and now it’s time to make it your mission to visit the incredible Sharjah Light Festival.
This highly anticipated event is back for its tenth year, a festival that all ages will love. 2020 sees the emirate celebrate 10 years of light with 19 locations around Sharjah and ALL are spectacular.
Sharjah Light Festival is lighting up Sharjah from February 5 until 15
The festival attracts local and international talent who have come together to create 19 wondrous light shows
Thousands of visitors will soon flock to Sharjah to experience what is seriously an incredible sight to behold.
Specially composed music and technical mastery combine to create the world’ s most impressive light shows, illuminating Sharjah’s beautiful architecture and telling stories about science and creativity and history.
The Sharjah Light Festival runs from February 5 until February 15 – don’t miss this
19 locations, fascinating shows, striking music, a food truck area, and the best bit? Each show is free!
Check out the 19 location points worth hitting this year right here.