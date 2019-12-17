This Authentic Thai Resto Is Hosting A Spectacular New Year’s Eve Feast

It’s impossible to pinpoint just one reason why Pai Thai is a favourite for so many of us… The food, (simple one to start!) the service, the unique experience that comes with dining in a truly authentic Thai restaurant on the banks of the Madinat Jumeirah waterways or finally, (my favourite part) the jaw-droppingly beautiful journey you take via a traditional abra to get there. And we bring good news, friends! A ‘special occasion’ restaurant for sure, Pai Thai is hosting a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration complete with live entertainment, and you can book it in here. Escape to Thailand this NYE with a delectable New Year’s Eve feast

No flight tickets to Thailand? No problem. This is an authentic Thai celebration on your doorstep Views of the Madinat Jumeirah, live music, fireworks, and an incredible feast combine to create the perfect way to celebrate the dawn of the new decade. Menus have been crafted to suit all, including four-course, five-course and dedicated vegetarian menu options. So, whet your appetite with the following glorious Thai menus you can try on the big night! An exploration into Thai cuisine, you’ll start with grilled prawn skewers with lemongrass, crispy chicken wrapped in pandan leaves, seasoned breaded prawn cakes serves with plum sauce and a traditional Thai salad. (How great does that all sound?!) For mains, you’ll choose from curries, wagyu beef and steamed seabass followed by a lemon sorbet palate cleanser and the popular sticky rice dessert to finish. DE-LISH! The veggie options sound just as good including Thai green curry, king oyster mushrooms and much more. The food here is a lesson in what makes Thai food just so great, prepare for a feast!