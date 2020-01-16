An Amazingly Glam Bar Has The Ultimate Thursdays Ladies Night Deal

د . إAEDSRر . س

Combine fancy feels, central location and awesome options for drinks and snacks- and you get the ultimate Thursday ladies night to LIVE for.

Introducing: Noir Dubai, at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. The luxe bar that’ll transport you to an early ’20s New York feel, but with a modern twist. Ladies get glam from head-to-toe and enjoy an awesome deal to kick start your weekend in an ultra-glam way.

The awesome deal for all that? AED195 with unlimited drinks and 30% OFF the food, every Thursday from 6-10 pm. This is the only information you need.

Luxe luxe luxe- this venue’s all good vibes

Noir Ladies Night is by far the BEST ladies night on a Thursday

Located in the middle of Sheikh Zayed Road, within the 5-star Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates is Noir- and it brings you a totally elegant party, perfect for girls looking for a fabulous night out.

And did we mention the Dubai skyline views.

You won’t want to end the week elsewhere

… that’s fo sho

Grab your girls, get dolled up and ENJOY unlimited drinks from 6-10pm

The important bits:

Contact NOIR Dubai at +971 4 409 5222.

Or email at dining.moe@kempinski.com

