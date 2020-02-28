د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

656! Toy Room At Hive Is Bringing The Ayo Jay To Play Center Stage

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ayyyy 656! Another headliner is hitting Toyroom’s hottest new outdoor venue on Monday, and it’s Ayo Jay!

Yes, the man behind the hit songs ‘Your Number’ and The Vibe- Ayo Jay is ringing up our 2020 in no other place but the nighttime playground, Toyroom at Hive DXB- what more could you want? Let’s watch you bust some moves at the Meydan venue that’s always bringing in the world’s BEST performers. This is Monday night, redefined.

Naughty Frank and his band of merry-go-clubbers await!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Jay (@iamayojay) on

Can I get your number, girl?

Play the song below and you’re guaranteed to remember this EPIC hit.

Now imagine, dancing along with Naughty Frank, feeling carefree and dancing along to Ayo Jay and Toy Room’s band of merry partygoers.

Big, big mood, people.

Ladiiiiiies, get your drinks on until 1 am!

That’s RIGHT, ladies night on a Monday!

Can’t get any better.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toy Room Dubai (@toyroomdxb) on

Toy Room has not had a break at Hive since it started

People love the open air, Burj Khalifa views, SICK city feels and louuuuud music!

Frank is ready to take selfies and praise you on your partying at this neon-coloured haven. YAAAS! Toy Room can’t stop, and won’t stop and keeps on taking over the scene in Dubai.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toy Room Dubai (@toyroomdxb) on

Here’s the tea, people:

Catch Ayo Jay at Toyroom, Hive this week!

When? Monday, March 2, 2020

Where? Toyroom Dubai at Hive DXB, Meydan Racecourse

For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?