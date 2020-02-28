656! Toy Room At Hive Is Bringing The Ayo Jay To Play Center Stage

Ayyyy 656! Another headliner is hitting Toyroom’s hottest new outdoor venue on Monday, and it’s Ayo Jay!

Yes, the man behind the hit songs ‘Your Number’ and The Vibe- Ayo Jay is ringing up our 2020 in no other place but the nighttime playground, Toyroom at Hive DXB- what more could you want? Let’s watch you bust some moves at the Meydan venue that’s always bringing in the world’s BEST performers. This is Monday night, redefined.

Naughty Frank and his band of merry-go-clubbers await!