656! Toy Room At Hive Is Bringing The Ayo Jay To Play Center Stage
Ayyyy 656! Another headliner is hitting Toyroom’s hottest new outdoor venue on Monday, and it’s Ayo Jay!
Yes, the man behind the hit songs ‘Your Number’ and The Vibe- Ayo Jay is ringing up our 2020 in no other place but the nighttime playground, Toyroom at Hive DXB- what more could you want? Let’s watch you bust some moves at the Meydan venue that’s always bringing in the world’s BEST performers. This is Monday night, redefined.
Naughty Frank and his band of merry-go-clubbers await!
Can I get your number, girl?
Play the song below and you’re guaranteed to remember this EPIC hit.
Now imagine, dancing along with Naughty Frank, feeling carefree and dancing along to Ayo Jay and Toy Room’s band of merry partygoers.
Big, big mood, people.
Ladiiiiiies, get your drinks on until 1 am!
That’s RIGHT, ladies night on a Monday!
Can’t get any better.
Toy Room has not had a break at Hive since it started
People love the open air, Burj Khalifa views, SICK city feels and louuuuud music!
Frank is ready to take selfies and praise you on your partying at this neon-coloured haven. YAAAS! Toy Room can’t stop, and won’t stop and keeps on taking over the scene in Dubai.
Here’s the tea, people:
Catch Ayo Jay at Toyroom, Hive this week!
When? Monday, March 2, 2020
Where? Toyroom Dubai at Hive DXB, Meydan Racecourse
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com