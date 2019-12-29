A Serious Finish: Moneybagg Yo Is Closing Mondays At ToyRoom For 2019
For the first time in the UAE, Moneybagg Yo. Is. Coming!
This is the news you wait for. The night you’ve been saving your snatched Chrimbo outfit for, the night you’ve started a WhatsApp group for, that people actually can’t wait to be a part of.
Moneybagg Yo is coming to Toy Room on Monday night. Meaning a) Girls are about to be let loose on a free bar till 1am (erm, hokayyyyy!) and b) Dubai’s hottest nightclub is going to be JAM-PACKED for the rapper, one of the best in the business right now.
Make NO other plans: Moneybagg will be in Toy Room on Monday, December 30
MoneyBagg Yo shows go OFF
The American rapper is only gonna do one show in Dubai. So shout out to Toy Room for making this happen and ALWAYS bringing the best in the gammmme.
The rapper is a serious fan of bling, (he’s coming to the right place) and this is his first-ever UAE performance so let’s show him WHY Dubai clubs are the best in the world.
Packed tables. Frank Being Naughty. Bottles EVERYWHERE. This is the LAST big Monday of the decade at Toy Room. Get loose!
Every girl in town knows the drill: Monday is ladies night at Toy Room
Which means dranks on dranks on dranks till 1am. Toy Room lets you free on the bar, (this IS what night clubs dreams are made of) with drinks on the house, meaning you don’t need to be told twice: Get there early and make the very most of it!
Ladies and gents come through for one more banging Monday to end the decade
The important bits
Where? Toy Room Dubai, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse
When? Monday, December 30
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com
More info here.