A Serious Finish: Moneybagg Yo Is Closing Mondays At ToyRoom For 2019

For the first time in the UAE, Moneybagg Yo. Is. Coming!

This is the news you wait for. The night you’ve been saving your snatched Chrimbo outfit for, the night you’ve started a WhatsApp group for, that people actually can’t wait to be a part of.

Moneybagg Yo is coming to Toy Room on Monday night. Meaning a) Girls are about to be let loose on a free bar till 1am (erm, hokayyyyy!) and b) Dubai’s hottest nightclub is going to be JAM-PACKED for the rapper, one of the best in the business right now.

Make NO other plans: Moneybagg will be in Toy Room on Monday, December 30