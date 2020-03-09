I Partied At Toyroom’s Outdoor Venue And Here’s What Went Down

Dubai will never run out of party options, and as a self-proclaimed clubgoer, it’s quite difficult to find great hip-hop, R&B club that serves the three vital necessities to a great night out: spaciousness, the vibe and the performers that come. The neon-coloured graffiti, the warmth of every Toy Room guest and Naughty Frank’s unstoppable energy had me at hello, even way before they took the party outdoors. The second I walked in, windy breeze and thumping sounds from the speaker system could be felt all the way from the entrance, hyping up a night of excitement ahead.

The clubbing experience everyone deserves: Forget about the long queue that takes 20-30 minutes to get you in, Toy Room @ HIVE has such exceptional organisation that my friends and I barely waited and were welcomed amazingly. Ladies will enjoy the open bar that’ll serve you free drinks till 1 am, with a wider space perfect for those post-2-am dance moves. Naughty Frank runs around and chills with everyone; so the team at Lovin never miss a photo-op. In short, Hive DXB and Toyroom coming together has resulted in a nightlife experience that’s unimaginable!

Toy Room has owned Monday night in a whole new way That’s why they call it the adult playground, after all.

For ONE night only, experience YFN Lucci’s bangin’ rap game live To truly experience a night of wild, youthful and free vibes- head out there yourself. The rapper to hits like Everyday We Lit, 7.62, and Key To The Streets is coming to Dubai to party with Frank and perform! YAAAS! Our take? Don’t miss out on this and experience a night at Toy Room.